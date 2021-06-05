Man charged after dispute led to shooting outside Wellston store

Charging documents say Duncan and another man got into an argument outside Clay's Market at 6250 Page Avenue. Duncan entered the store to buy cigarettes. The other man stayed outside and retrieved a gun, charges say. After Duncan left and got into his car, surveillance video showed him pulling up next to the other man. The two argued again before each raised a gun and began firing, Justin Davis of the Vinita Park Police Department wrote in a probable cause statement. The other man was injured and taken to the hospital, Davis wrote.