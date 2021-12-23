 Skip to main content
Man charged after fatal shooting on Clemens Avenue
Man charged after fatal shooting on Clemens Avenue

Andre Robinson

Andre Robinson. Photo via St. Louis police. 

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged Wednesday in a fatal shooting in a home in north St. Louis' West End neighborhood. 

Andre Robinson, 24, is facing first-degree murder and armed criminal action counts in the death of Lonnie Jackson, 51, of St. Louis. 

The shooting happened inside a home in the 5500 block of Clemens Avenue, the block where Robinson lives, about 6 p.m. Tuesday, police said. 

St. Louis police said Robinson barricaded himself in the home and eventually surrendered to police.

When police walked into the home, they found Jackson, who died at a hospital. He had been shot in the head, police said.

