Man charged after fatal shooting on Clemens Avenue

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged Wednesday in a fatal shooting in a home in north St. Louis' West End neighborhood.

Andre Robinson, 24, is facing first-degree murder and armed criminal action counts in the death of Lonnie Jackson, 51, of St. Louis.

The shooting happened inside a home in the 5500 block of Clemens Avenue, the block where Robinson lives, about 6 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

St. Louis police said Robinson barricaded himself in the home and eventually surrendered to police.

When police walked into the home, they found Jackson, who died at a hospital. He had been shot in the head, police said.