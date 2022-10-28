Man charged after fleeing scene of fatal hit and run in East St. Louis

BELLEVILLE — An East St. Louis man was charged with multiple felonies this week for the fatal hit and run of a 59-year-old man in August.

Brion Earts, 28, was charged on Thursday with accident involving death, reckless homicide and aggravated fleeing by St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office.

Illinois State Police released on Sept. 9 still images from a video of Earts at a gas station in connection to the fatal crash.

Authorities say on Aug. 24 around 1 a.m., Earts crashed into another man's vehicle on the 1800 block of East St. Louis, and left the scene.

Earts was arrested and booked at St. Clair County Jail on Wednesday on a $50,000 bond, with no 10% allowed.