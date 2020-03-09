Man charged after grabbing officer's gun while handcuffed in police vehicle

ST. LOUIS COUNTY— A 25-year-old man was charged Monday after police say he grabbed an officer's gun while handcuffed, and demanded he be released from the police vehicle.

Sean Radford, of the 2900 block of Devonshire Drive, is charged with disarming a police officer while the officer was on official duty, unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, St. Louis County police went to Devonshire Drive for a report of domestic violence. Officers said Radford was verbally and physically combative, so he was arrested and put in the front seat of a police vehicle.

While the officer was driving, Radford reached for the officer's gun, pointed it at the officer's hip and demanded the officer let him out, police say.

The officer struggled with Radford for the gun, got the gun back and got out of the car, according to police.