Man charged after police say he set Florissant home on fire with teenage boy inside

FLORISSANT — A teenager is in critical condition after a house fire on Curtis Court that police say a Florissant man set Friday morning.

Bobby Copass, whose address is also on Curtis Court, was charged with arson, according to police.

Police did not say if Copass lived at the house he's accused of setting on fire, saying only that he knew the family. He was being held at the St. Louis County Jail.

The teenage boy rescued from the burning home by firefighters was in critical condition Friday evening recovering from life-threatening injuries, police said.

The teen suffered smoke inhalation, according to Deputy Fire Chief Mark Flauter with the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District.

The boy's name was not released. His mother was outside when firefighters arrived and told rescuers that her son was still in the home.

At 2:54 a.m. Friday, a caller reported smoke in the cul-de-sac. When fire crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the front of the one-story home at 1915 Curtis Court.

They searched the residence and found the teen unconscious on the first floor. The fire was in the basement, Flauter said.