Man charged after reportedly threatening to blow up South County Catholic school

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Francois County man is facing charges after reportedly threatening to blow up a school on Monday at a church in south St. Louis County.

Randy A. Brown, 55, of Leadwood, was charged on Monday by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office with first-degree terrorist threat, court records show.

Police said that employees of Assumption Catholic Church in unincorporated south St. Louis County told them Brown came to the church's campus on Mattis Road on Monday asking for help.

When employees asked what he needed, Brown became upset, and threatened to harm himself and others and to blow up the school next door.

The Assumption Parish School, which is on the church's campus, went into lockdown because of the alleged threats, court records show.

Brown was arrested near the campus. A judge set his bail at $50,000, cash only.

