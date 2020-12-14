 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man charged after shooting robbery accomplice, leading police on chase, officials say
0 comments

Man charged after shooting robbery accomplice, leading police on chase, officials say

{{featured_button_text}}
Man charged with shooting accomplice, leading St. Louis County police on chase

Brandon Burton was charged Dec. 14, 2020, with shooting a man with whom he robbed a Walmart and then leading police on a 45-minute, multi-county chase, officials said. Image courtesy of the St. Louis County Police Department

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Prosecutors in St. Louis County filed charges Monday against a man who they say robbed a Walmart in Kirkwood, shot his accomplice and then led police on a 45-minute chase before crashing into a telephone pole, police said.

Brandon Burton, 29, of the 1200 block of Glen Meade Drive in Maryland Heights, was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest. He was being held without bond.

Burton and another man were riding in Burton's car Sunday after participating in a robbery at a Walmart in Kirkwood earlier that day, prosecutors said. A woman was also in the car with the two men but it is unclear if she was a part of the robbery.

Burton and his accomplice got into an argument about what happened at Walmart, and the altercation turned physical. Burton pulled over to get the other man out of his car and shot the man multiple times, authorities said. The man's injuries required surgery.

Burton sped off in his car with the woman, and police located the car based on a witness description. Police attempted to pull Burton over but he led police on a chase through Wildwood, Ballwin, Pacific and Gray Summit, until his car crashed into a telephone pole near Highway O and Highway AT in Franklin County, authorities said.

Burton confessed to the shooting and the incident at Walmart, police said. No charges have been filed against the woman who was with him.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports