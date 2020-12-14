Man charged after shooting robbery accomplice, leading police on chase, officials say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Prosecutors in St. Louis County filed charges Monday against a man who they say robbed a Walmart in Kirkwood, shot his accomplice and then led police on a 45-minute chase before crashing into a telephone pole, police said.

Brandon Burton, 29, of the 1200 block of Glen Meade Drive in Maryland Heights, was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest. He was being held without bond.

Burton and another man were riding in Burton's car Sunday after participating in a robbery at a Walmart in Kirkwood earlier that day, prosecutors said. A woman was also in the car with the two men but it is unclear if she was a part of the robbery.

Burton and his accomplice got into an argument about what happened at Walmart, and the altercation turned physical. Burton pulled over to get the other man out of his car and shot the man multiple times, authorities said. The man's injuries required surgery.