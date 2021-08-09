Man charged after shooting, robbery in Richmond Heights

CLAYTON — A St. Louis man has been charged with robbing and shooting a man near a MetroLink platform on Galleria Parkway in Richmond Heights earlier this month.

Tatun T. Blocker, 22, was charged Friday by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office with first-degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action and first-degree assault. Bail was set at $500,000.

On Aug. 1, charging documents say, Blocker pointed a "long rifle-style gun" at the victim, who handed over $60, and then was shot in the groin area by Blocker while they were near the MetroLink platform at 8001 Galleria Parkway. The victim was conscious and breathing after the shooting, police said at the time.

Businesses at the Boulevard St. Louis briefly went into a lockdown late that afternoon as a precaution, and MetroLink temporarily halted operations around the Richmond Heights, Clayton and Brentwood stops while police searched for the gunman.

Blocker was arrested a few days later and identified in a photo lineup, police said. He had a gun and bag that matched the description of those used by the suspect, police said.

An attorney listed for Blocker did not immediately return request for comment on Monday. Court records show Blocker was also facing charges in connection to an attempted car theft in Maplewood in 2020.

