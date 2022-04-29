Man charged after shootout, standoff in St. Francois County

UPDATED at 10:15 a.m. Friday with mugshot, additional details from captain.

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY — Deputies investigating a crash Wednesday night ended up in a shootout with a suspect and an eight-hour standoff near Bismarck, Missouri, authorities said.

Robert W. Taylor, 45, of Farmington, was being held Friday without bail at the St. Francois County Jail. He is charged with two counts each of assault of a special victim, armed criminal action and resisting a felony arrest.

Taylor was treated for a gunshot wound to his arm, police said.

A deputy suffered minor injuries when a pellet from Taylor's shotgun apparently grazed the deputy's forehead, said Chief Deputy Gregory Armstrong with the St. Francois County sheriff's office. The deputy was treated at the scene.

The incident began about 5 p.m. Wednesday as St. Francois County sheriff's deputies investigated a report that a car involved in a crash had left the scene. On Washington Drive, near the Iron Mountain Lake area, the deputies spotted a car that matched the description of the car in the crash, Armstrong said. They later learned it wasn't the right car.

When deputies walked onto the property, they approached a camping trailer where Taylor lived, Armstrong said. Taylor began firing shots at police from multiple weapons through the camper walls, according to a statement from the sheriff's department.

Deputies took cover and began shooting back. At some point, a Missouri Highway Patrol critical incident negotiator arrived, and for the next eight hours tried talking with the man. Initial reports indicated children might have been in the camper, but authorities later learned there were no kids.

About 2 a.m. Thursday, Taylor surrendered; he was treated and released from a hospital, police said. Taylor also had outstanding warrants for assault, domestic assault and stealing in Jefferson County, a separate parole violation in Missouri and an additional warrant in St. Clair County in the Metro East.

In addition to St. Francois County deputies, first responders from at least five other agencies along with highway patrol troopers and SWAT personnel assisted the sheriff's office.

Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

