Man charged after sodomy, home invasion spree in south St. Louis neighborhoods

Antonio G. Mosley, 24, is facing multiple charges after prosecutors say he robbed and burglarized the homes of two women in August.

 St. Louis Metropolitan Police

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man is facing multiple charges after prosecutors say he broke into the homes of three women, robbed them at gunpoint and even sodomized one of them this month. 

Antonio Mosley, 24, had his bond revoked this week by a judge after being arrested and charged with 13 crimes: five counts of armed criminal action, three counts each of burglary and robbery, sodomy and kidnapping. 

Prosecutors say on Aug. 17, he broke into the home of one woman, and stole her money at gunpoint in the Compton Heights neighborhood. 

Two days later, prosecutors say Mosley broke into another home in the Shaw neighborhood, robbed a woman of her laptop at gunpoint, and forcibly sodomized her.

He then went to the home of another woman in the same neighborhood and robbed her at gunpoint, prosecutors say.

His lawyer did not immediately respond to a request on Thursday, and court records show his next court date is Monday. 

Taylor Tiamoyo Harris contributed to this report. 

