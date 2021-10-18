 Skip to main content
Man charged in 2020 fatal shooting at St. Louis gas station
Updated with charges filed against a St. Louis man.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged Monday in a September 2020 shooting at a gas station north of downtown St. Louis.

Andree L. March, 33, of the 4900 block of Lilburn Avenue, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the killing of Marvailes Emory, 34, last year.

Emory entered Salama's Mobil Mart at 1515 North 13th Street about 11:30 p.m. Sept. 24, 2020, charges said. Emory and his friends were inebriated. Emory argued with staff inside when a group of people including March entered the store armed with guns, charges said.

Police said in court documents that March was among those who pointed a gun at an unarmed man identified as Emory.

March held his rifle and waited inside the store as others in March's group escorted Emory outside, charges said. March watched from inside the store as one of the other members of the group punched Emory in the face without provocation.

Then, one of the other members of the group shot Emory in the head, killing him, charges said. March then left the store, stepped into the driver's side of a car and drove away with the shooter.

A judge ordered March held without bail.

Andree March

Andree March was charged in the September 2020 killing of Marvailes Emory at a gas station near downtown St. Louis.
