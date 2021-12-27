Man charged in 3-year-old's death after surveillance video refutes claims of traffic accident

ST. LOUIS — A 33-year-old man was charged with killing a 3-year-old after initially claiming the child was struck by a car, court documents said.

St. Louis police were called Dec. 10 to Cardinal Glennon Hospital for a reported hit-and-run.

The child's mother told investigators she had left her son in the care of her boyfriend, Timothy L. Robinson, around 11 a.m. to attend a job interview.

She returned to her apartment in the 2600 block of Rutger Avenue around 2 p.m. and found her child lying on the floor with "multiple abrasions" to his head, court documents said.

Robinson, of the 2900 block of Herbert Street, told the mother he had taken the child to get cigarettes and the boy was struck by a car. While the mother called police, Robinson left the scene, court documents said.

Robinson then told police he went to a dollar store and while crossing Park Avenue near Ohio Avenue, the child was hit by a black Monte Carlo.

Police searched multiple surveillance videos from the area and found no evidence of a fatal crash, court documents said.