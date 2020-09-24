Man charged in beating death in south St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Jefferson County man is facing a murder charge stemming from the August beating death of a man in south St. Louis County.

Brandon L. Gaertner, 27, of the 4500 block of Richard Drive, was charged Aug. 28 with second-degree murder in the death of James Kwiatkowski.

Kwiatkowski, 62, was found dead in his apartment shortly before 9 a.m. Aug. 2 in the 4000 block of Nottingham Estates Drive after firefighters put out a fire in his apartment.

His body showed signs of blunt force trauma, charges say. Police said "later information and forensic evidence" linked Gaertner to Kwiatkowski's death. Charges don't offer a motive. Police said in court documents that they believe Gaertner may have tried to "cover up" the crime, but don't explain if they believe he intentionally set the fire in the apartment.