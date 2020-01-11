Man charged in botched ATM robbery in Florissant

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was charged with murder on Saturday after a botched ATM robbery earlier this week left one robber dead.

The St. Louis County prosecuting attorney charged Decarlo Powell, 21, of Florissant, with second-degree murder and attempted robbery, among other offenses.

Powell and Jordan Pruitt, 19, tried to rob an ATM as two security guards filled it with cash on Tuesday at a Vantage Credit Union on Greenway Chase Drive in Florissant, police said. But the security guards fired at the two, driving off Powell and killing Pruitt, of Black Jack.

Powell was armed with a Keltec .40 caliber rifle and fired at the guards as he ran away, police said.

Police said Powell and Pruitt had tried a similar robbery at a Vantage ATM in 2017. Both were released from custody, pleaded guilty, and were awaiting sentencing in January.