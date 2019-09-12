ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 27-year-old man is in custody and facing a felony charge after backing into a St. Ann police car, igniting a response from nearby officers, one of whom crashed.
Antoine Hutti is charged with second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer as well as resisting arrest, according to St. Ann City Administrator Matt Conley.
On Tuesday, police said they pulled over Hutti in a stolen vehicle. As the officer got out of his car, Hutti backed into the police car, then started to drive away.
The officer was able to put a GPS tracker on the stolen vehicle.
Another officer responded to the scene after Hutti took off, but that officer ended up crashing into a telephone pole as he swerved to avoid hitting another car, police say.
According to the Missouri Department of Corrections, Hutti is on probation for a robbery conviction.
Conley said Tuesday night that the injured officer was alert and conscious but in a great deal of pain.