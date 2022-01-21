Man charged in child porn, abuse case in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A man was charged this week with child pornography and sexual abuse after authorities say he had sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Gene R. Schmidt Jr., 62, was being held Friday in lieu of $500,000 bail at the St. Clair County Jail.

The St. Clair County sheriff's office said Schmidt was charged Thursday with three counts of child pornography, two counts of intimidation and two counts of criminal sexual abuse of a victim 13 to 17 years old.

Police this month began investigating Schmidt after a woman reported being sexually abused by him over several years, starting when she was 15, authorities said. The abuse took place at Schmidt's home, and he photographed and videotaped her, police said.

Capt. Bruce Fleshren of the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department said Schmidt has a Waterloo mailing address but lives closer to Millstadt in St. Clair County. Schmidt is retired although Fleshren didn't know what Schmidt's occupation had been.

Police said they know of no other victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the case investigator, Scott Mohrmann, at 618-825-5712.

