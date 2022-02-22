Man charged in chokehold death of woman in Dutchtown served time for fatal stomping

ST. LOUIS — The man charged with putting a woman in a headlock Sunday, killing her, was the father of her youngest child — an infant boy who was inside the home where she died, her relatives said.

Authorities say Samuel G. Williams put the woman in a deadly chokehold in the Dutchtown neighborhood, telling police she had burglarized his home on Dunnica Avenue. The woman, Anitra Whitehead, was dead when officers got there.

Williams, 46, was charged Monday with first-degree involuntary manslaughter. He served nearly a decade behind bars for fatally stomping a man over a drug debt and tying him up with Christmas lights.

Whitehead, 38, and Williams had an on-again, off-again relationship and were the parents of an 11-month-old boy, said Whitehead's sister, Michelle Smith.

Police called her death a domestic-related homicide. Investigators haven't released more information about the alleged burglary or said how Whitehead entered the residence on Dunnica, a four-family flat.

Whitehead's relatives insist she didn't break into the Williams' home.

"She had keys to the house and she lived there most of the time," Smith said. "Half of her things were there."

Police were called to the home for a burglary — they haven't said who made the call — about 6:20 p.m. Sunday. Officers found Whitehead unconscious and not breathing. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

The baby boy and the Williams' 6-year-old daughter were in the first floor apartment at 3940 Dunnica when Whitehead died, Smith said. The children were unharmed, she said.

Smith said her sister's death should be handled as a murder, not manslaughter. Missouri law defines involuntary manslaughter as recklessly causing a person's death.

In a chokehold, Smith said, "you have the opportunity to release a person so they can breathe."

Whitehead and the baby's father shared child care of their son, King Terrell Whitehead. The boy's father was watching him last weekend and left a message with Whitehead's 72-year-old father to have Whitehead come pick up their son.

"He lured her there," said Whitehead's brother, Wayne Whitehead. "It was not a burglary."

The baby's father recently filed taxes claiming, falsely, that the baby boy lived with him full-time so he could get a tax break through earned income credit, said Wayne Whitehead.

"He did that against her will," Wayne Whitehead added.

Anitra Whitehead even took to Facebook on Sunday morning, seven hours before she died, complaining about her baby's father.

"I’ve made some dumb (expletive) choices but this dude is by for the worst of them all," she wrote. Whitehead said he wasn't doing anything for their son.

Anitra Whitehead had complained to some relatives that Williams had a volatile streak and was abusive, said Smith, who added that she never witnessed abuse.

Anitra Whitehead , who had a background as a certified nursing assistant, was the mother to two older children, both girls: 7-year-old Amyah and 2-year-old Mia. They are not the Williams' children. Whitehead and Williams had been neighbors when they started a relationship, Smith said.

Smith is caring for Whitehead's daughters and is trying to get authorities to allow her to take the 11-month-old boy, too. She said she thinks he is being cared for by his father's family.

"We are trying to keep all three children in our family," Smith said in an interview. "Prayers for her children. She didn’t deserve this."

Smith and Wayne Whitehead both said they were unaware of Williams' violent criminal past.

He pleaded guilty in 2007 to a St. Louis murder that police said at the time was over a drug debt. He spent nearly four years in jail before his conviction, then served another eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections before being released on parole in 2015.

No relatives of Williams could be reached for comment for this article. And no attorney was listed for him in court files Tuesday. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon in St. Louis Circuit Court.

In 2007, Williams pleaded guilty of second-degree murder and felonious restraint in the death of Donnie Stewart, 39. On Jan. 21, 2004, Stewart was found unconscious, badly beaten and tied with strands of Christmas tree lights in an alley in the rear of the 5700 block of Mimika Avenue. Apparently Stewart was stomped by acquaintances over a drug debt, police said at the time.

Stewart never regained consciousness and died Feb. 12, 2005, in a rehabilitative nursing home. Stewart had lived in the 3300 block of Hamilton Avenue.

Williams and another man beat the victim at Williams' apartment. They were arrested and charged with assaulting Stewart. Once Stewart died more than a year later, the charges were upgraded.

Williams served time in the Missouri Department of Corrections from Oct. 25, 2007, to Feb. 6, 2015, when he was released on parole. His parole ended in 2016. He sentence includes the 1,354 days he served in jail, starting in 2004, before being transferred to prison, said Karen Pojmann, a spokeswoman for the Department of Corrections.

Williams' co-defendant in the beating death of Stewart was a man named Reginald Thimes, who pleaded guilty of first-degree involuntary manslaughter. Thimes was sentenced to five years of probation for his role.

Staff writer Kim Bell can be reached at kbell@post-dispatch.com

