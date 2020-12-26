Man charged in Christmas Eve shooting that wounded two men

ST. LOUIS — A 58-year-old man has been charged in connection with the shooting of two men at a south St. Louis apartment complex on Thursday evening.

Vada Cunningham is charged with first degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm, police said Saturday.

At about 8:15 p.m. Thursday, police responding to a shooting call in the 7800 block of Rio Silva, in the Southwest Crossing Apartments, found two gunshot victims. Both were taken to the hospital, where one remained in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).