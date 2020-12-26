 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man charged in Christmas Eve shooting that wounded two men
0 comments

Man charged in Christmas Eve shooting that wounded two men

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — A 58-year-old man has been charged in connection with the shooting of two men at a south St. Louis apartment complex on Thursday evening.

Vada Cunningham is charged with first degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm, police said Saturday.

Vada Cunningham

Vada Cunningham.

At about 8:15 p.m. Thursday, police responding to a shooting call in the 7800 block of Rio Silva, in the Southwest Crossing Apartments, found two gunshot victims. Both were taken to the hospital, where one remained in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports