ST. LOUIS — A man police say was caught on camera firing a gun during a crowded holiday celebration on Cherokee Street last weekend was charged with assault Thursday, one day after prosecutors refused to charge a woman also seen pointing a firearm.

Darion Marquis Benton was charged with first-degree assault after police say he admitted firing a pistol into a crowd of people during Saturday's Cinco de Mayo festivities. Two people were injured.

Benton, 33, was spotted on video pulling a gun in the 2700 block of Cherokee Street, police said. A woman police also accused of pointing a gun — in photos widely distributed by investigators — was released Wednesday after prosecutors refused charges.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office took heat Wednesday after refusing to charge the 33-year-old woman with a crime. Detectives had sought charges on two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

Prosecutors declined to explain the decision, but a spokesperson for St. Louis police said prosecutors cited a “lack of evidence” and a victim refusing to cooperate.

Benton lives in the 10300 block of Capitol Drive in unincorporated north St. Louis County. In addition to assault, he is charged with armed criminal action.

Cell phone videos show Benton "pulling a pistol from his waistband and leveling it in the direction of a crowd of people, and he admitted firing it," St. Louis police Officer Michael Ross said in court documents.

The shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. Saturday when a fight broke out on a street packed with revelers.

Police said they found the victims, a man and a woman, both 25, shot in the legs in the 2700 block of Cherokee Street. Neither of their injuries was life-threatening.