Man charged in connection to shooting death of teen in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Prosecutors last month charged a 37-year-old man in the shooting death of a teenager earlier this year in Jefferson County.

Raymond Wadlow is charged with one count of tampering with physical evidence. He failed to appear at a court hearing Nov. 21, according to court documents, and is now wanted on a warrant without bond.

Detectives say 16-year-old Nicholas Noe was shot and killed at Wadlow's mobile home in the 3500 block of West Fork Drive, in the Byrnes Mill area, on June 26, and Wadlow cleaned up the evidence.

Noe was driven to a Circle K in High Ridge by four others, who then called police to report the shooting. Noe was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Detectives said Wadlow told officers his nephew, who also lived in the mobile home, woke him up suffering from a cut to his arm and asked him for gas money. Wadlow said he then went to his nephew's bedroom and cleaned up the blood he believed was from the cut.

But officers say Wadlow knew the blood was from Noe's gunshot wound to the head and told the others to take Noe away from the home. He told the others he was on probation and did not want police at his home, detectives said.

At the time of the shooting, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said one boy was in custody and investigators believed the shooting was an accident. It was unclear Monday evening if any others had been charged in Noe's death.