Man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Benton Park West

Update:Updated at 6 p.m. with more information about the charges.

ST. LOUIS — Police charged a 32-year-old man in connection with a Friday shooting death in south city's Benton Park West neighborhood.

Police responded at 4 p.m. to a shooting near Pestalozzi Street and Jefferson Avenue. They found a man in his 20s who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

St. Louis Police said Saturday they had arrested Donald Vogler, who was then charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Police also arrested another person in connection with the shooting who had not been charged as of Saturday evening. The Post-Dispatch does not list the names of people who have not been charged.