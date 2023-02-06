FERGUSON — A man was charged Friday, nearly 18 months after police say he struck and killed a pedestrian with his car and fled on a dangerous stretch of road in Ferguson.

David D. Manning, 38, of St. Louis, was charged Friday with felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting on the night of Aug. 7, 2021 near 800 Chambers Road.

Shortly after the crash, Manning approached a Ferguson police officer to say he thought he'd struck someone, but did not give his personal information, charges allege. The officer drove to the crash site where he found a man unresponsive in the road. The man was soon pronounced dead at a hospital.

Ferguson police announced after the crash that they were searching for a grey or tan 4-door sedan, possibly an older Ford Taurus with heavy front-end damage.

They received a tip that Manning had a car matching the description and had removed the car's windshield and license plates. Police were told Manning told neighbors that he struck a deer, but would not say where the crash happened, police wrote in court documents.

After many attempts to contact Manning, he was arrested and interviewed on Friday and admitted to driving the car, hitting the pedestrian and fleeing, charging documents say.

Manning has past convictions for forgery, resisting arrest, delivery of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property, according to court records.

The stretch of Chambers Road where the crash happened has come under scrutiny for the high number of fatal crashes, especially for those involving pedestrians.

Trailnet, a nonprofit that advocates for safer walking and biking in the St. Louis area, has repeatedly identified Chambers as the most dangerous “high-crash” corridor for pedestrians in the county in its annual report.

Pedestrians made up 10 of the 22 fatalities on the road from 2017 through 2021, according to an analysis by the Post-Dispatch published in May 2022.