Man charged in deadly shootout involving motorcycle gangs at Lake of the Ozarks
Prosecutors in Miller County, Missouri, have charged a man in connection with a deadly shootout involving rival motorcycle gangs at a popular Lake of the Ozarks tourist spot.

Tonka Way-Con Ponder, 50, of Preston, Missouri, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in a shooting Thursday that left one man dead and four others injured.

Court documents use only the initials B.C. to identify the man who was killed. Miller County Coroner Timothy Bradley refused to identify the victim Saturday without permission from the county's elected prosecutor R. Benjamin Winfrey. Winfrey could not be reached.

The shooting happened about 7:45 p.m. Thursday outside Casablanca, a bar and restaurant near the Bagnell Dam. Charges say shots were fired during a fight among members of opposing motorcycle clubs. A message posted Thursday on Casablanca's Facebook page said it was "bike night."

Authorities have not said which motorcycle clubs were involved.

Parts of the shooting were recorded by surveillance cameras, court records say. The man who died had pointed a gun at Ponder, "who was actively engaged in a physical altercation with another subject."

Ponder then drew his gun and fatally shot "B.C.," charges say. After that shooting, members of the clubs exchanged multiple gunshots.

Ponder and another man were struck and fell to the ground in front of Casablanca, charges say. Ponder then reloaded and shot another man as that man walked away.

Bail information for Ponder was not immediately available. It was not clear if anyone else had been charged in the shootout.

