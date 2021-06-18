Man charged in decades old Jefferson County cold-case murder dies

HILLSBORO — A man charged last fall in the 1993 killing of a liquor store owner died in a hospital Thursday while in custody of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, according to Sheriff Dave Marshak.
Loril Harp, 69, was arrested by Arnold police and charged in September 2020 with the nearly three-decades-old killing of Steven Weltig, 40, in Arnold.
Harp was a resident at Riverview Care Center nursing home in St. Louis for nine months before his arrest. He had admitted to police that he was attempting to threaten Weltig on the day of his death and that in the 1980s and 1990s, he used to pistol whip and beat with a hammer people who owed money in his role as an "enforcer," according court documents and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
Marshak posted an announcement of the death on social media Friday. Marshak described it as "an anticipated death" and said Harp had spent several weeks at a local hospital before he died.
Harp did not admit to shooting and killing Weltig, according to charging documents, but he had admitted to police earlier in September that he was at the liquor store, then named Ajax, with the intention of “roughing up” Weltig on the day of his death.
Investigators say that in September Harp told them he went to Weltig’s store to confront him as payback for a shooting in which Harp believed Weltig was the shooter.
The Post-Dispatch previously reported that Weltig, who lived in Oakville, was a suspected drug dealer, and Harp told police that Weltig was known for “ripping people off.”
Police say that Harp admitted that when he showed up at Weltig’s store on April 23, 1993, the two got into a fight, he punched Weltig in the face and a gun went off during the fight.
Investigators, however, concluded that Weltig was on his knees when he was shot in the back of the head with his own .380 handgun.
Harp was facing charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action at the time of his death. He had been denied bond and was receiving medical care while still in custody.
Police have had a lead on Harp since at least 2015, when an associate of Harp's as well as Harp’s ex-wife told police that Harp was Weltig’s killer.
“That day Harp premeditated this encounter with the victim and regardless if Harp intended to shoot the victim or not, the end result was that the victim was violently murdered with his own firearm in his own business,” a detective wrote in Harp’s probable cause statement.