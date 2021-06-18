Man charged in decades old Jefferson County cold-case murder dies

HILLSBORO — A man charged last fall in the 1993 killing of a liquor store owner died in a hospital Thursday while in custody of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, according to Sheriff Dave Marshak.

Loril Harp, 69, was arrested by Arnold police and charged in September 2020 with the nearly three-decades-old killing of Steven Weltig, 40, in Arnold.

Harp was a resident at Riverview Care Center nursing home in St. Louis for nine months before his arrest. He had admitted to police that he was attempting to threaten Weltig on the day of his death and that in the 1980s and 1990s, he used to pistol whip and beat with a hammer people who owed money in his role as an "enforcer," according court documents and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Marshak posted an announcement of the death on social media Friday. Marshak described it as "an anticipated death" and said Harp had spent several weeks at a local hospital before he died.

Harp did not admit to shooting and killing Weltig, according to charging documents, but he had admitted to police earlier in September that he was at the liquor store, then named Ajax, with the intention of “roughing up” Weltig on the day of his death.

