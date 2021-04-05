Man charged in Dittmer woman's beating death

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A man who emerged from a murder scene over the weekend with blood on him has been charged in the beating death of a Dittmer woman, authorities said Monday.

Ashley L. Kossuth, 36, was charged in Jefferson County with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He was being held without bail.

Authorities have not released the name of the 59-year-old woman who died. She was killed Sunday, according to a probable cause statement by a detective with the sheriff's office.

Deputies went to the 9300 block of Jones Creek Road in Dittmer after getting two 911 calls. They saw Kossuth leaving the home and his clothing and shoes were stained with blood, police said. Officers arrested him.

The probable cause statement indicates Kossuth lives on the same block of Jones Creek Road. The statement released Monday was partially redacted and it wasn't clear if Kossuth may live at the same house where the attack occurred or was a neighbor.

Inside the home, deputies found the woman dead in a chair, clutching a blanket, court documents said. She had head injuries and appeared to have been beaten.