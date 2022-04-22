Man charged in double shooting during robbery in Carondelet neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Authorities on Thursday charged a 41-year-old man in connection to a double shooting earlier this month in the Carondelet neighborhood.

Stephen Dorsey was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and three counts of armed criminal action.

Jessica Cotham, 35, was shot about 7:45 p.m. April 3 near Dover Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. She was hospitalized and died of her injuries four days later.

Police arrested Dorsey on Thursday and court records indicate he is being held without bail.

Investigators said Dorsey approached Cotham on April 8 while she was sitting in a car with a 53-year-old man.

The man she was with knew Dorsey, who then got into the vehicle with them.

Court records said Dorsey then pointed a semi-automatic handgun at both Dorsey and her while demanding they give him their money.

The man Cotham was with gave him some money and told Dorsey he had no more, police said.

Dorsey instructed them to begin driving and they did for about four minutes, according to investigators.

It was at that point, police said, that Dorsey shot Cotham, who was later pronounced dead at St. Louis University Hospital.

The man she was with jumped out of the vehicle when the gunshots began, but police said Dorsey was able to shoot him in the shoulder.

