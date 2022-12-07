Man charged in double shooting that left one dead in Jennings

CLAYTON — St. Louis County prosecutors have charged a man suspected of shooting two people, one fatally, in Jennings.

Sylvester Hill, 28, of St. Louis, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of 25-year-old Myron Davis, two charges of armed criminal action and a single count of first-degree assault.

Court documents say police found Davis fatally shot in the head while sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle in the 6300 block of Lillian Avenue on April 16. A woman in the passenger's seat had been shot in the leg.

The woman said Hill was her ex-boyfriend and had admitted to shooting at her in the past. A search of his phone information showed he was in the area at the time of the shooting, police wrote in a probable cause statement.

Surveillance video and eyewitness accounts from the scene also showed a blue Kia following Davis' car and fleeing the scene after the shooting. Three days later, police found a Kia in Hill's backyard that had been spray-painted orange. Its original color was blue, police said.

A judge ordered Hill be held without bond. An attorney was not yet listed in court documents.