Man charged in fatal carjacking in Central West End now faces more charges

ST. LOUIS — The man charged in the carjacking and murder of a 72-year-old man on Tuesday has also been charged in another carjacking that occurred earlier the same day, police said Thursday.
Carmain Milton, 47, was charged Thursday by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney with two counts of first-degree robbery. He is accused of robbing two women of their property and one of their cars at gunpoint just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. In the second carjacking, Milton was charged Wednesday with first-degree robbery and second-degree homicide in the death of Chen-Hsyong Yang, 72, of Brentwood.
The women robbed early Tuesday, ages 31 and 40, were walking in the 900 block of South Sarah Street near the Grove when Milton approached them from behind and pointed a pistol at them, according to court documents. He took some of the women's belongings and a 2016 Audi A6. Police later identified Milton on surveillance video arriving at and leaving the scene; the victims identified him in a photo lineup.
Shortly before noon the same day, Milton allegedly robbed Yang of his Honda Element at gunpoint in the 300 block of Boyle Avenue and then hit Yang with his own car as Milton made his escape. Yang suffered severe trauma to his body and was pronounced dead at a hospital.
After Milton drove off in Yang's Honda Element, he was seen on a gas station surveillance video and another store video minutes later, according to court documents. Police used cameras to find the stolen car and used spike strips to disable it. Milton abandoned the car on foot and was arrested by police.
In an interview with police, Milton admitted to driving the stolen car but said that he'd gotten it by trading drugs for it, according to court documents.
Milton has a history of felony convictions, including for stealing.