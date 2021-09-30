Man charged in fatal carjacking in Central West End now faces more charges

ST. LOUIS — The man charged in the carjacking and murder of a 72-year-old man on Tuesday has also been charged in another carjacking that occurred earlier the same day, police said Thursday.

Carmain Milton, 47, was charged Thursday by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney with two counts of first-degree robbery. He is accused of robbing two women of their property and one of their cars at gunpoint just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. In the second carjacking, Milton was charged Wednesday with first-degree robbery and second-degree homicide in the death of Chen-Hsyong Yang, 72, of Brentwood.

The women robbed early Tuesday, ages 31 and 40, were walking in the 900 block of South Sarah Street near the Grove when Milton approached them from behind and pointed a pistol at them, according to court documents. He took some of the women's belongings and a 2016 Audi A6. Police later identified Milton on surveillance video arriving at and leaving the scene; the victims identified him in a photo lineup.