ST. LOUIS — A man was charged with murder Monday in a fatal double shooting earlier this year in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood.
Marquese Moore, 23, is accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Tyrell Survillion and injuring a 17-year-old girl earlier this year in the 5900 block of Cote Brilliante Avenue.
Moore and the girl were shot inside a car just before 6 p.m. Feb. 24. In addition to murder, Moore is charged with first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.
Moore was denied bond.