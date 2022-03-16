 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man charged in fatal Fountain Park shooting

Authorities on Wednesday charged an 18-year-old Ferguson man in connection to the shooting death Aug. 22 in the Fountain Park neighborhood of St. Louis.

Kinard Wilson, of the 2900 block of Caddiefield, was charged with one count of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was arrested Tuesday morning and remains in custody at the City Justice Center.

Police found Maurice Wilbert, 33, alive but suffering from a gunshot in the back and shoulder about 9 p.m. Aug. 22 in the 1300 block of North Euclid Avenue, north of Page Boulevard.

He later died at a hospital.

