 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run crash in St. Louis
0 comments

Man charged in fatal hit-and-run crash in St. Louis

{{featured_button_text}}
Hit and run kills man near Fairground Park

A St. Louis police officer carries a body shape cutout for accident reconstruction at the scene of a hit and run where a male pedestrian was struck by a white vehicle and killed on North Grand Boulevard and Natural Bridge Road on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

ST. LOUIS — A Warrenton man was charged Tuesday in a deadly hit-and-run crash in St. Louis in October.

Joshua Edwards, 33, of the 26300 block of Falling Leaf Drive, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Charges say Edwards on Oct. 30 struck pedestrian Adrian R. Grimm with a white Buick Regency in the 3500 block of North Grand Boulevard and then drove off. Police said Grimm's body was found in the street at Grand and Natural Bridge Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. He was pronounced dead at St. Louis University Hospital.

Grimm's age was not immediately available.

Police found surveillance video of the Buick hitting Grimm, charges say. The car was later found abandoned in the 3500 block of Hebert Street where a surveillance camera recorded Edwards getting out of the vehicle and running off.

Edwards was not in custody Tuesday. A judge ordered him held without bail. There was no lawyer listed for him in court records.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Nationwide firework shortage leaves local dealers understocked

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports