Man charged in fatal hit-and-run crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A Warrenton man was charged Tuesday in a deadly hit-and-run crash in St. Louis in October.

Joshua Edwards, 33, of the 26300 block of Falling Leaf Drive, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Charges say Edwards on Oct. 30 struck pedestrian Adrian R. Grimm with a white Buick Regency in the 3500 block of North Grand Boulevard and then drove off. Police said Grimm's body was found in the street at Grand and Natural Bridge Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. He was pronounced dead at St. Louis University Hospital.

Grimm's age was not immediately available.

Police found surveillance video of the Buick hitting Grimm, charges say. The car was later found abandoned in the 3500 block of Hebert Street where a surveillance camera recorded Edwards getting out of the vehicle and running off.

Edwards was not in custody Tuesday. A judge ordered him held without bail. There was no lawyer listed for him in court records.

