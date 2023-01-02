Man charged in fatal New Year's Day shooting in Jennings

JENNINGS — Authorities have charged a man with murder in a fatal shooting in Jennings early Sunday that killed a St. Louis man.

St. Louis County Police identified the victim Monday as Akeem White, 32, of the 4300 block of West Florissant Avenue in St. Louis.

Darrell Davis, 33, of the 8800 block of Blewett Avenue faces charges of murder in the second degree and armed criminal action in connection with White's death.

Davis admitted to shooting White shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday outside his home on Blewett Avenue, according to police.

Officers called to the block at 2:12 a.m. to respond to a disturbance found White dead in the street, police said.

An investigation led detectives to contact Davis, who was inside his home. Davis admitted to shooting White, police said.