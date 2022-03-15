Man charged in fatal north St. Louis shooting

Authorities have charged a 27-year-old man with murder in connection to the shooting death of a 72-year-old business owner earlier this month.

James Cody, of the 4000 block of N. 22nd St., is charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action

Officers on March 8 found Michael Kelly dead with several gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a pickup truck in the 3900 block of North 25th Street.

Kelly is listed as the owner of Prime Mortgage Services Inc., which has its office at 3910 N. 25th Street, according to business records.

Cody was arrested Monday and remains in custody at the City Justice Center.

Additional information about the case was not immediately available.