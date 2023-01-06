 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man charged in fatal shooting at St. Louis homeless camp

  • 0
Federal laws relax allowing virtual visits

Wakesha Cook, right, braids Rudy Boykins' beard at a homeless camp near downtown St. Louis on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Boykins is the self-proclaimed governor of the little tent city. He acts as spokesman and looks after everyone living there, making sure they wash their hands regularly and have plenty of water to drink. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

 Colter Peterson

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Friday charged a 26-year-old man with killing another person at what police called a homeless encampment. 

Joseph Baylark III, of the 1400 block of North 19th Street, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Rudy Boykins, 50, who was discovered about 10:15 p.m. Nov. 30 behind a warehouse at 1514 North 13th Street in the city's Old North St. Louis neighborhood, police said. 

Surveillance video from nearby businesses and traffic cameras showed a person wearing "distinctive clothing" walking from beneath the camera to behind the warehouse around the time of the shooting. Another angle showed another person standing behind the building as well, police wrote in charging documents. 

Joseph Baylark III

Joseph Baylark III, 26, was charged Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 in the shooting death of Rudy Boykins.

The videos showed one person raising a limb followed by what believed to be muzzle flashes, police said. The person wearing the "distinctive clothing" then walked from behind the warehouse and crossed the intersection of Cass Avenue and Tucker Boulevard. 

People are also reading…

Police released a copy of the image, and people who knew Baylark contacted authorities to identify him, police said. 

On Thursday, police searched his home and found the clothes seen in the video. Baylark also admitted in an interview to being the person in the video, but he initially denied killing Boykins. Authorities wrote in charging documents that he later admitted to the shooting. 

Baylark was being held Friday in the St. Louis jail. An attorney was not yet listed in court documents.  

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News