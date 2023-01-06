Man charged in fatal shooting at St. Louis homeless camp

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Friday charged a 26-year-old man with killing another person at what police called a homeless encampment.

Joseph Baylark III, of the 1400 block of North 19th Street, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Rudy Boykins, 50, who was discovered about 10:15 p.m. Nov. 30 behind a warehouse at 1514 North 13th Street in the city's Old North St. Louis neighborhood, police said.

Surveillance video from nearby businesses and traffic cameras showed a person wearing "distinctive clothing" walking from beneath the camera to behind the warehouse around the time of the shooting. Another angle showed another person standing behind the building as well, police wrote in charging documents.

The videos showed one person raising a limb followed by what believed to be muzzle flashes, police said. The person wearing the "distinctive clothing" then walked from behind the warehouse and crossed the intersection of Cass Avenue and Tucker Boulevard.

Police released a copy of the image, and people who knew Baylark contacted authorities to identify him, police said.

On Thursday, police searched his home and found the clothes seen in the video. Baylark also admitted in an interview to being the person in the video, but he initially denied killing Boykins. Authorities wrote in charging documents that he later admitted to the shooting.

Baylark was being held Friday in the St. Louis jail. An attorney was not yet listed in court documents.