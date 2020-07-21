Man charged in fatal shooting during attempted carjacking in Berkeley

BERKELEY — A man was taken into custody Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with the murder of a man during an attempted carjacking, police said.

Ramon White, 18, of the 900 block of Elias Avenue, was charged with murder in the second degree, attempted robbery in the first degree and two counts of armed criminal action after the fatal shooting of Dwight Henderson, 32, of Overland.

On July 11 after midnight, Henderson pulled into the Petromart Gas Station on Airport Road and went inside the station to make a purchase. While inside the store, a blue Kia Optima with several people inside pulled up alongside Henderson's car. White got out and allegedly entered Henderson's car in an attempt to steal it, police said. Henderson saw what was happening and ran outside. Henderson and White got into a "struggle," police said, and White shot Henderson in the chest. White got back into the Optima and the car drove away. The whole incident was captured on video surveillance.

Henderson died of his wounds. At-large warrants were issued Friday by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. White was being held on $500,000 cash-only bail.

Police are still searching for the blue Kia Optima. County police are encouraging anyone with information to call 636-529-8210.

