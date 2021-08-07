Man charged in fatal shooting in Ferguson

FERGUSON — A man was charged Friday in a homicide that happened four days earlier in Ferguson.
Marvin Walker, 20, is accused of fatally shooting a man just after 3 p.m. Monday in a parking lot in the 1100 block of North Florissant Road.
Walker is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Police said Monday that he and the victim knew each other and the shooting followed an argument.
Walker was not in custody Saturday morning. A judge set his bond at $1 million cash only when he is detained.
The victim has not been identified.
