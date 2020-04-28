Man charged in fatal shooting near downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 37-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a 29-year-old man who was shot and killed March 13 in the Columbus Square neighborhood, police said Tuesday.

The shooting, in the 1200 block of N. Seventh St., left Travis Hamilton, 29, of the 3500 block of Bingham Avenue, dead and a 26-year-old woman in critical condition.

Marino Mack, 37, of the 1400 block of N. Eighth Street, has been charged with murder in the first degree, as well as assault in the first degree and two counts of armed criminal action.

Mack was already being held on other charges when the circuit attorney's office issued warrants for the murder.

On March 14, just after the shooting occurred, Mack was charged with several counts of domestic assault, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon related to incidents that occurred on January 14 and February 4.

He was arrested on March 20, police said. Mack was also charged with tampering with a victim in a felony prosecution the day before, on March 19.

