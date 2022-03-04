Man charged in fatal shooting of 21-year-old in Berkeley

BERKELEY — A St. Louis County man was charged Thursday in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man last week outside a North County liquor store.

Devon Gibson, 28, of Berkeley, was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and multiple weapons offenses in the Feb. 25th death of 21-year-old Cincere Ford, of St. Louis.

Ford was killed about 10 p.m. outside the Liquor Doctor store in the 8300 block of Airport Road, according to police.

Gibson is accused of pulling up alongside Ford's vehicle in a 2019 Nissan Altima before shooting both Ford and another occupant in the car, according to charging documents.

The charges allege that Gibson then fled in the Nissan, striking another car in the process.

Court documents say the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

Ford was one of two people found in a vehicle. Both men were shot multiple times. The other was listed in critical condition, but was expected to survive, police said.

Gibson, of the 6800 block of Georgeland in Berkeley, was given a bond of $750,000, cash only.

