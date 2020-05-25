Man charged in fatal shooting of former girlfriend in north St. Louis County

CLAYTON — Charges have been issued in the fatal shooting of a woman Sunday morning in north St. Louis County, St. Louis County Police said Monday.

Darius Ware, 27, of the 2700 block of Arsenal Street was charged Sunday with one count of murder in the second degree in death of Lawren Mitchell, 22. He turned himself in to police on Sunday and is being held without bond.

Police said they found Mitchell in the 5200 block of Lucas and Hunt Road at 4:45 a.m., after responding to a call about a shooting. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a probable cause statement, Mitchell and Ware were “formerly in a romantic relationship.” They were arguing when Ware allegedly “became enraged and shot Mitchell in the neck.”

The 5200 block of Lucas and Hunt is just north of the interchange with Interstate 70.

Updated at 1:30 p.m. Monday.