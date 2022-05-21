Man charged in fatal shooting of Shaw resident in backyard

ST. LOUIS — A 20-year-old man was charged Saturday in the fatal shooting of a Shaw neighborhood resident behind his home Friday night.

Kyle A. Stone, of the 3300 block of Macklind Avenue, faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting of Christopher Brennan, according to police and court records.

Brennan was shot about 7:20 p.m. in the 4000 block of Flora Place, authorities said.

Within 20 minutes after the shooting, multiple witnesses and surveillance video led police to arrest Stone, court records state.

The entire shooting was captured on surveillance footage that shows a person approaching and pulling a gun on Brennan in his backyard, the documents state. After a short struggle, the person is shown shooting Brennan before running away, according to court documents.

Stone was arrested after a "brief foot pursuit," the charges say. Police recovered "distinct clothing" he was wearing at the time of the shooting, according to the charges.

Brennan was an IT professional who was married with a young son, according to his social media pages. He graduated from Christian Brothers College High School and St. Louis University.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer denied bond for Stone, finding that he posed a danger to the community. Stone has no prior felony convictions, according to bond documents. A mugshot of Stone was not immediately available Saturday.

Police did not release any further information on the shooting Saturday.

