Man charged in fatal shooting on Pestalozzi Street

UPDATED at 10:45 a.m. Monday with identity of victim and additional details on the killing.

ST. LOUIS — A 32-year-old man is facing a murder charge for a fatal shooting Friday afternoon in the city's Benton Park West neighborhood.

Police were called around 3:53 p.m. to the 2700 block of Pestalozzi Street where they found Davion Birchfield lying on the ground, shot multiple times.

Police arrested Donald Vogler, of the 2900 block of Ohio Avenue, in connection with the shooting. He was charged Saturday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Charges said that during an argument between Vogler's wife and Birchfield, Vogler fired a shotgun, striking Birchfield in the upper torso. Police said witnesses reported that Birchfield was not armed.

Vogler admitted shooting Birchfield, charges said. A judge denied bail for Vogler.

Police also arrested another person, who was not charged.

