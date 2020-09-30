Man charged in fatal shooting outside north St. Louis County apartment

UPDATED at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday with the victim's name.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police on Tuesday announced a 25-year-old man has been arrested in a fatal shooting that happened one day earlier outside a north St. Louis County apartment.

Kameron Dozier, of the 11000 block of Suntree Drive, in an unincorporated part of the county, was charged with second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action.

Police identified the victim as Eric Hearton Jr., 25, of the 9700 block of Vickie Place near Dellwood.

The shooting about 7:30 p.m. Monday followed an argument that escalated into a physical fight outside Dozier's apartment, police said. Dozier told police he went inside his apartment, grabbed his gun and waited at the door. Dozier said Hearton grabbed a small barbecue pit and walked toward a door on Dozier's patio.

Police say Dozier shot Hearton three times while Hearton was walking toward the patio door. Hearton was not armed, police say. Police found three shell casings from Dozier's gun outside the apartment.

Hearton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dozier is being held on a $150,000 cash-only bail.