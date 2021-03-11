 Skip to main content
Man charged in fatal stabbing at St. Louis gas station
Man charged in fatal stabbing at St. Louis gas station

UPDATED at 2 p.m. with charges

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors have charged a 50-year-old man in a fatal stabbing Wednesday at a gas station in north St. Louis.

David Lockridge was charged Thursday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Court documents say Lockridge is homeless.

David Lockridge

The deadly stabbing of Bryce Elie Hackworth, 25, was recorded by surveillance video about 1 a.m. at the BP gas station at 5003 Natural Bridge Avenue.

Lockridge was arrested wearing the same jacket seen in the video, police said. A witness identified Lockridge in a photo lineup.

Lockwood served prison time in Illinois for a murder conviction, charges said. He is on parole for a domestic assault case in Missouri.

Hackworth lived in the 5400 block of Ringer Road in unincorporated south St. Louis County.

Investigators have not provided a motive in the stabbing.

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating
The Bottom Line: This winter, St. Louisans can be thankful for utility regulation

