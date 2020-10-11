 Skip to main content
Man charged in Jennings murder of mother, 6-year-old daughter
Man charged in Jennings murder of mother, 6-year-old daughter

JENNINGS — A 40-year-old man was charged Sunday with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of a woman and her daughter.

Joseph Jones has been charged with two counts of murder following the shooting deaths of his girlfriend and her 6-year-old daughter on Oct. 10, 2020. Image courtesy of the St. Louis County Police Department

Joseph Jones, 40, of the 8800 block of Shannon Fox Circle in Jennings, has also been charged by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office with two counts of first-degree assault, four counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

The victims, identified on Sunday as Bernadetta Cooper, 40, and Doryan Bryant, 6, were shot and killed in their home in the 8800 block of Shannon Fox Circle on Saturday afternoon. Two more of the woman's daughters, aged 10 and 16, suffered gunshot wounds but survived.

The 10-year-old suffered a graze wound, and the 16-year-old was shot in the shoulder, police said.

Jones allegedly shot the victims with a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol and a .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol.

Jones is being held on $1 million cash-only bail.

Officers said that in 1999, Jones was convicted on possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense, a federal charge, and pleaded guilty in January 2019 to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

