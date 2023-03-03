ST. LOUIS — A 49-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting at a Soulard gas station.

Johnny E. Phillips, of St. Louis, is accused of following the victim, Terrence Wortham, 32, to a Soulard Conoco gas station about 10 p.m. Jan. 16.

Wortham went into the convenience store at the station, 1314 Gravois Avenue. Charges allege Phillips then shot at him twice with a .40 caliber pistol.

Wortham died at a hospital.

Charging document say police used license plate cameras to track a Ford Taurus that was following the victim to the gas station and dropped Phillips off before the shooting.

The owner of the car admitted to police that he drove Phillips the night of the killing.

Phillips was also arrested with a pistol that a ballistic analysis concluded was the murder weapon, charging documents say.

Phillips is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

He was denied bond Friday.

The Jan. 16 shooting was the second killing at the same gas station within a month.

Jesse Lopez, 24, was killed there on Jan. 7. Charges allege Lopez had tried to steal a Honda Pilot from Brett Kress.

Kress, 26, faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. He is accused of shooting as Lopez tried to run away.

No mugshot was immediately available for Phillips.