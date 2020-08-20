Man charged in killing of Angie Housman in 1993 to appear in court

The killing set off panic in the St. Louis area as one of three murders of young girls that year and led to one of the most intense police investigations ever launched in the region. Dozens of detectives were assigned to the case. A tip line dedicated to Angie's case received more than 5,000 calls in just one day from people offering information that might be used to find the killer.

But it wasn't until more than 25 years later that advances in technology allowed investigators to extract DNA from a scrap of Angie's underwear. The DNA was matched to a sample from Cox in a national database in March 2019. Cox was charged three months later.

Lohmar, the St. Charles County prosecutor, has not yet said if he plans to seek the death penalty in the case.

Cox has been incarcerated since 2003, when he was convicted of being an administrator for an international online child pornography network. He completed his sentence for that crime in 2011, but authorities designated him a sexually dangerous person and kept him incarcerated at the Butner Medium Security Facility in North Carolina.