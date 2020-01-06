Man charged in killing of prominent Edwardsville lawyer

"We are struggling to get our heads around this sickening and senseless murder," said Edwardsville Mayor Hal Patton who had recently posed for photos with Gori following the donation. "I knew Randy as a friend and a tireless businessman. He was heavily involved in our Downtown Edwardsville revitalization, but more importantly, his investments were secondary to his philanthropy."

In 2019, Gori's firm, formerly Gori Julian & Associates, also donated $1 million to his alma mater, St. Louis University. Gori earned his bachelor’s degree from SLU in 1995 and a law degree from SLU Law in 1998. The donation prompted the institution to rename a lobby of its downtown law school the "Gori Julian Grand Lobby."

Friends say Gori loomed large as a figure in the Metro East legal community.

His death was a “total shock,” said Troy Walton of Walton Telken Injury Attorneys. Walton knew Gori both professionally and as a friend, and said the impact on both the legal community and the local Madison County community is “devastating.”