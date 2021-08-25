High Ridge man on probation in crossbow attack now charged with using machete in assault

In that 2018 case, he pleaded guilty the next year and was sentenced to three years in prison. According to court records, Judge Darrell E. Missey suspended execution of the sentence and put Treece on probation; a probation violation was filed with the court on July 26. Treece is also facing a pending charge in Jefferson County for domestic assault in May.

His attorney in the crossbow case couldn't be reached for comment.

In the attack Tuesday at the gas station, Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said someone outside the gas station asked Treece what he was doing when he saw Treece put on a ski mask holding a machete. Treece said something to the effect of, "I'm going to mess with a friend of mine," then walked into the store.

In a video posted on the House Springs community forum Facebook page, a shirtless man wearing a ski mask is seen entering the store. He swung the machete at a customer in the store, and the customer suffered a small cut on his cheek. The customer fought back, throwing beer bottles at the suspect, police said.

Treece, cut by the broken glass, was bloodied when he ran from the store, police said. He got into his car and drove south on Highway 30, then sideswiped the school bus at Highway 30 and State Highway MM. No children were hurt. The man crashed and ran into some woods.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.