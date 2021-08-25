High Ridge man on probation in crossbow attack now charged with using machete in assault

UPDATED at 4:20 p.m. with charges
HILLSBORO — Jefferson County prosecutors Wednesday charged a High Ridge man with assault in a machete attack. The man already was on probation for firing a crossbow and assault rifle at an acquaintance in 2018.
Ted N.H. Treece, 31, was charged in at-large warrants with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. No bail is allowed.
Treece lives in the 3000 block of Carol Lane in High Ridge. He has no attorney listed in court files.
Police say Treece was still on the loose Wednesday afternoon, a day after hitting a man with a machete inside a gas station. Officers were searching for him throughout the day Wednesday, although they weren't continuing the large-scale manhunt they conducted Tuesday near State Highway MM.
Treece is accused of swinging a machete inside a gas station, hurting a customer, and then side-swiping a school bus with his car as he escaped Tuesday afternoon. The gas station-convenience store was near High Ridge Boulevard and Antire Road
Treece was convicted in a previous assault for firing a crossbow at an acquaintance he accused of damaging his car on July 19, 2018. Authorities said he fired a crossbow at the man, injuring his hand, and fired an AR-15 rifle at the man’s feet. The case also involved alleged threats to police and a search that stretched to central Missouri.
In that 2018 case, he pleaded guilty the next year and was sentenced to three years in prison. According to court records, Judge Darrell E. Missey suspended execution of the sentence and put Treece on probation; a probation violation was filed with the court on July 26. Treece is also facing a pending charge in Jefferson County for domestic assault in May.
His attorney in the crossbow case couldn't be reached for comment.
In the attack Tuesday at the gas station, Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said someone outside the gas station asked Treece what he was doing when he saw Treece put on a ski mask holding a machete. Treece said something to the effect of, "I'm going to mess with a friend of mine," then walked into the store.
In a video posted on the House Springs community forum Facebook page, a shirtless man wearing a ski mask is seen entering the store. He swung the machete at a customer in the store, and the customer suffered a small cut on his cheek. The customer fought back, throwing beer bottles at the suspect, police said.
Treece, cut by the broken glass, was bloodied when he ran from the store, police said. He got into his car and drove south on Highway 30, then sideswiped the school bus at Highway 30 and State Highway MM. No children were hurt. The man crashed and ran into some woods.