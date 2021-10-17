Man charged in October killing of a 2016 murder suspect

ST. LOUIS — A man was charged with premeditated murder Saturday in the death of someone who was out on bail in a 2016 homicide in Old North St. Louis.

Stephen Conrad Taylor, 31, was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death Oct. 1 of Da'twon Thompson, 24, at Bristol Place Townhomes near Kisling Lane.

Taylor, of the 2800 block of Sheridan Road in St. Louis, admitted to the shooting during a recorded interrogation, St. Louis Detective Steven Strohmeyer Sr. wrote in charging documents filed Saturday.

Police had told the Post-Dispatch after the Oct. 1 shooting that Thompson was killed inside one of the homes after an argument between Thompson and the shooter. Police had said they had a person of interest in the killing.

Multiple witnesses at the scene told police that they knew the man who had shot Thompson, Strohmeyer wrote.

Witnesses said the man entered the residence and went to the upstairs bedroom before returning to the living room with a gun and shooting Thompson, Strohmeyer wrote.