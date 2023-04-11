FRONTENAC — Authorities on Monday charged a man with shooting another man in the parking garage of the Plaza Frontenac shopping center Friday afternoon.

Maurion M. Rich, 33, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He was in custody Tuesday on a $250,000 bond.

The victim was shot once while he was in his car, police said. He drove himself to the hospital and was released the same day.

The two apparently argued prior to the shooting and both were gone by the time officers arrived, police said.